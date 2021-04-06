News

Most bus services cancelled for rest of Tuesday

8 hours 44 min ago 0
The Viking Bus Station in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The SIC has said most of its public bus services have been cancelled for the rest of the day.

The Lerwick town service will continue to its scheduled timetable, but the Scalloway bus will depart the Viking Bus Station at 5.15pm for the last bus of that service today.

Lerwick-Walls has also been suspended until 5.15pm, with that service again the last of the day.

Those are the only exceptions to the bus cancellations, the council said.

