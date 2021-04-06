NHS Shetland eases visiting rules at hospital

The fishermen were being treated at the Gilbert Bain Hospital

One designated visitor can now visit a patient at the Gilbert Bain Hospital in an easing of visiting rules.

NHS Shetland said that, as well as essential visits, one visitor per patient would now be allowed.

Anyone who has been out of Shetland in the 10 days before a visit will not be allowed, however.

Director of nursing Kathleen Carolan said now that the Covid infection rate had fallen, they were able to make the change.

“This visit must be agreed with the nurse/midwife in charge of the ward before arriving at hospital for the visit,” she said.

Visitors who have a cough/fever or loss of taste or smell will not be admitted.