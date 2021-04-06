NorthLink ferries delayed due to weather

NorthLink Ferries.

Both of NorthLink’s Tuesday evening sailings will leave on Wednesday morning instead due to the forecast.

The MV Hjaltland will leave Lerwick at 2am on Wednesday, and will now arrive into Aberdeen at around 1pm.

Meanwhile the MV Hrossey will sail from Aberdeen at 6am on Wednesday, arriving into Kirkwall at around 1.30pm before sailing onto Lerwick.

She is expected to arrive in Shetland at 8pm tomorrow night.

The MV Hrossey will then sail back south to Aberdeen at midnight the same night, arriving into Aberdeen at 1pm on Thursday.

Both Tuesday night’s freight sailings of the MV Helliar and MV Hildasay have been cancelled.