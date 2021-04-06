News Sport

Recreational trust wants people to help review subscriptions set-up

Jim Tait 3 hours 26 min ago 0
Shetland Recreational Trust is looking for people to help the organisation review its subscriptions in small informal focus groups.

The trust needs people from all walks of life and all areas – both customers and people who don’t currently use its centres – as it wants to hear what people would like it to offer.

On completion of a group session the participants will be issued with a £20 gift token for a local retailer as a thank you for their input and time.

The dates for the focus groups (all from 6.30pm to 8.30pm) are.

• Islands (Unst, Yell and Whalsay): current customers – Monday 26th April; non users – Tuesday 27th April.

• Mainland (North/West/South Mainland and Scalloway Pool): current customers – Thursday 29th April; non users – Monday 3rd May.

• Clickimin: current users – Tuesday 4th May; non users – Thursday 6th May.

If anyone is interested in taking part they are asked to email Robert.geddes@srt.org.uk by Wednesday 14th April at 5pm.

