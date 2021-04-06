Headlines News

Sullom Voe Terminal tug and towage workers to be balloted on industrial action

Stuart Prestidge 4 hours 54 min ago 0
Sullom Voe Terminal. Photo: EnQuest

Unite Scotland has today, Tuesday 6th April, confirmed that dozens of its tug and towage workers based in the isles are to be balloted for industrial action.

The escalating dispute centres on the workers being denied a ‘service award’ after their transfer to Shetland Islands Council in 2006.

The tug and towage workers have been told by the SIC that they will not receive the long service award for 25 years’ service, which is the equivalent of one month’s salary like other council workers, but instead a flat rate of £250.

The ballot will open on the 13th April and close on the 27th April with industrial action planned for mid-May should workers vote for it.

A previous consultative ballot of the members in February showed that 97 per cent are willing to take industrial action on a ballot turnout of 81 per cent.

A full report will appear in this week’s Shetland Times, out Friday.

