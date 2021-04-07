Black Gaet re-opens after snow closure
The Black Gaet road has re-opened to traffic, the SIC has said.
The road was closed on Tuesday night by the council, after high winds and heavy snow made the road hazardous.
The Black Gaet road has re-opened to traffic, the SIC has said.
The road was closed on Tuesday night by the council, after high winds and heavy snow made the road hazardous.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment