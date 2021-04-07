Wills calls for new Gilbert Bain Hospital

The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

SNP candidate Tom Wills has said he will urge the Scottish government to build a new Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, if he is elected in May.

Mr Wills said his party had set out an ambitious NHS recovery plan, but said he wanted the aging Lerwick hospital to be replaced.

“Having been born in the Gilbert Bain I have a fondness for it, but it’s an old building and as we integrate health and social care and modernise the NHS, it’s clear that a replacement is now needed.

“If elected as Shetland’s MSP, I will continue to make that case very strongly.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to deliver a speech later today urging voters that the SNP is the only party with a serious recovery plan post-Covid.