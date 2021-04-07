Wills calls for new Gilbert Bain Hospital
SNP candidate Tom Wills has said he will urge the Scottish government to build a new Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, if he is elected in May.
Mr Wills said his party had set out an ambitious NHS recovery plan, but said he wanted the aging Lerwick hospital to be replaced.
“Having been born in the Gilbert Bain I have a fondness for it, but it’s an old building and as we integrate health and social care and modernise the NHS, it’s clear that a replacement is now needed.
“If elected as Shetland’s MSP, I will continue to make that case very strongly.”
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to deliver a speech later today urging voters that the SNP is the only party with a serious recovery plan post-Covid.
John M Scott
I’d love to know where the money to rebuild the hospital is to come from. Once the SNP have bullied their way to Scottish independence, there is the £14 billion plus national deficit to sort out, coupled together with the loss of the £10 billion annual subsidy from the United Kingdom government, currently underwritten by the hard working tax payers of England.
Charles L. Gallagher
John, you know damn fine where the money will come from. Do you want a list? HS2, Trident, 2 large useless lumps of steel that are still waiting for their air wing, oh how about the £37billion wasted on contracts to Tory pals for a ‘Track-and-Trace’ system that has never worked, shall I go on with all the other non tendered for contracts given to Tory cronies for PPE that have ended-up in land-fill, no I don’t suppose that you do. Or do you really want me to start on the cost of Brexit to our fishermen and farmers?