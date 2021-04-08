News

Groundhog Day in Lerwick as town hall clock freezes

5 hours 52 min ago 0
It is going to be Groundhog Day over and over again in Lerwick, after the town hall clock was damaged in recent cold weather.

The council said the clock face would stay at 12 noon until the clock could be fixed.

The chimes will continue at every quarter hour.

The hands of the north clock face became stuck during gales and snow showers earlier this week, and it is thought that a build-up of snow and ice has stopped the hands from turning.

A pin in the clock mechanism has broken, the council said, which stopped the hands from any movement.

This is also protected the mechanism from further damage, however.

Replacement parts will be installed as soon as possible, the SIC said, but until then the Lerwick Town Hall will remain at 12 noon.

