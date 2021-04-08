News

Steps in the right direction from NHS Shetland

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 58 min ago 0
Steps in the right direction from NHS Shetland

The NHS has been awarded a walking accreditation for the support staff received during a bespoke challenge – and for creating an active workplace culture.

Thirty health workers completed walking charity Path for All’s step count challenge, racking up a cumulative 15,069,748 steps.

The challenge was designed to encourage staff to take a break during the working day and get out for a walk, helping them achieve a Walk at Work Award.

The award aims to reverse the trend of sedentary workplaces.

Employers receive one-to-one support on how to create a walking culture at work as well as examples of best practice and where to find extra help.

Sustrans Scotland’s Gareth Davies, a project officer based with NHS Shetland, said: “PFA’s Walk at Work Award has proved to be a really helpful guide for us to better facilitate walking, which can contribute to increased wellbeing among staff.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.