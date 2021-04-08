Steps in the right direction from NHS Shetland

The NHS has been awarded a walking accreditation for the support staff received during a bespoke challenge – and for creating an active workplace culture.

Thirty health workers completed walking charity Path for All’s step count challenge, racking up a cumulative 15,069,748 steps.

The challenge was designed to encourage staff to take a break during the working day and get out for a walk, helping them achieve a Walk at Work Award.

The award aims to reverse the trend of sedentary workplaces.

Employers receive one-to-one support on how to create a walking culture at work as well as examples of best practice and where to find extra help.

Sustrans Scotland’s Gareth Davies, a project officer based with NHS Shetland, said: “PFA’s Walk at Work Award has proved to be a really helpful guide for us to better facilitate walking, which can contribute to increased wellbeing among staff.