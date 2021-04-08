Weather warning issued for Shetland

Waves crash into the cliffs at Sumburgh Head with the sea spray topping over. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Shetland with gales expected to develop later this afternoon and overnight.

The Met Office are warning of gusts up to 60 to 70 mph are possible.

The warning comes into effect from 4pm today, Thursday, April 8 until 2am tomorrow.