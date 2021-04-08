Weather warning issued for Shetland
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Shetland with gales expected to develop later this afternoon and overnight.
The Met Office are warning of gusts up to 60 to 70 mph are possible.
The warning comes into effect from 4pm today, Thursday, April 8 until 2am tomorrow.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Northerly gales developing over Orkney and Shetland during Thursday evening.
Gusts up to 60-70 mph possible.
Valid: Thursday 1600 to 0200 Friday
Latest info 👇https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RMEUXo2ALN
— Met Office (@metoffice) April 8, 2021
