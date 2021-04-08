ZetTrans wants views on bus, ferry and flight fares

The Whalsay ferry Linga. Photo: Magnus Polson

ZetTrans has launched a public consultation into public transport fares in the isles.

The regional transport partnership wants the public views on the fares they pay for inter-island ferries, flights and public buses.

The survey seeks suggestions on how fares could be set in the future, and feedback on previous work.

ZetTrans says they hope an alternative fare structure could deliver environmental and economical benefits for islanders.

Even if you do not currently use public transport, ZetTrans and the SIC still want to hear from you.

The survey can be found at www.zettrans.org.uk/about/consultations and the closing date to respond is midnight on Monday 19th April.