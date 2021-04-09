Headlines Life in Shetland

Update: In pictures: Prince Philip in Shetland

Stuart Prestidge 5 hours 54 min ago 0
We look back at two Royal visits the Duke of Edinburgh made to the isles in the 1960s, on the day Buckingham Palace announced his death at the age of 99.

The first four images are from the trip to the isles in 1969.

Watching Papa Stour sword dance in Gulberwick Hall.
Crowds on Esplanade before boarding the launch at Bressay Slip.
A walkabout on Lower Hillhead, Lerwick.
Arriving at the ‘new’ Lerwick library and museum on Lower Hillhead.

 

The Royal couple had also visited the isles in 1960.

With a pony in Baltasound, Unst.
Looking at sheep in Fraser Park, Scalloway.
Lerwick Provost shows Heddell’s Park.
The Queen and Prince Philip at the official opening of Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

There will be no book of condolence at Lerwick town hall, due to current Coronavirus restrictions.

Anyone who wishes to leave a message of condolence can do so electronically at www.royal.uk/

All images courtesy of Dennis Coutts.

 

