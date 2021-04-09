In this week’s Landwise

News

• A South Mainland crofter has spoken of his relief after three new-born calves survived despite arriving in the midst of “the worst 24 hours of weather this winter”.

• The Scottish government has been accused of failing to understand the constraints faced by farmers following consultation over silage and slurry.

• A new auctioneer will preside over livestock sales in the isles from now on, following the departure of Rod Mackenzie.

• It’s hoped a new taskforce could tackle the problem of dogs worrying sheep.

