In this week’s Landwise

• A South Mainland crofter has spoken of his relief after three new-born calves survived despite arriving in the midst of “the worst 24 hours of weather this winter”.
• The Scottish government has been accused of failing to understand the constraints faced by farmers following consultation over silage and slurry.
• A new auctioneer will preside over livestock sales in the isles from now on, following the departure of Rod Mackenzie.
• It’s hoped a new taskforce could tackle the problem of dogs worrying sheep.
