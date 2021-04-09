In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 9th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Wholesalers, shop owners and councillors have reacted angrily to news of two new Co-op stores in Sandwick and Scalloway.
- Robertson’s owner questions whether the council could have done more to prepare the roads for Monday’s cold snap, with two of their buses going off the road.
- Private council meetings have been scrapped by SIC leader Steven Coutts, after information was leaked to the media.
- A feature on the Tall Ships Races as we look back to 1999 and 2011, and ahead to 2023.
- SPORT – An all-girls junior football league looks set to start up this summer.
