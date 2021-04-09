Shetlanders react to the death of Prince Philip

The announcement from Buckingham Palace that Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, has died at the age of 99 has been met with sadness across the isles.

Beatrice Wishart said: “I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family following the sad news today about HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, who gave a life of service to Queen and country.”

MP Alistair Carmichael said: “As well as being part of our national life for many decades, Prince Philip was also a husband to the Queen, a father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with his family who will be mourning his passing most keenly.”

The Duke visited Shetland several times including in 1953 when he opened the George V playing fields.

SIC councillor Malcolm Bell, Convener, said “Prince Philip gave a lifetime of public service to the nation and the Commonwealth. For over seventy years, he was a constant support to Her Majesty the Queen, at her side through many royal engagements.

“After his distinguished wartime naval service, he nonetheless made his own significant contribution to British life, through his patronage for hundreds of organisations. We mourn his loss and send our condolences to Her Majesty and the Royal Family.”

While Bobby Hunter, Lord Lieutenant, said “Prince Philip has been a familiar sight alongside Her Majesty throughout her reign. He has undertaken countless royal duties, and left his mark on British history as the longest ever serving consort to a British monarch.

“His support for so many charities and organisations, including the Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme, and many others, was truly remarkable. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty and the Royal Family at this sad time.”

A Union flag will fly at half mast at Lerwick Town Hall each day until the funeral takes place.