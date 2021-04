Coastguard helicopter. Photo: Brian Gray

An unwell crewman was medevacked from an installation 86 nautical miles southeast of Sumburgh this morning.

The Lerwick coastguard team assisted at the landing site at Tingwall aerodrome.

The causality was then passed on to an awaiting ambulance team.

The operation was completed before 11am today, Saturday, April 10.

No further information on the nature of the medical problem was released.