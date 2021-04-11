Headlines Life in Shetland

Shetland artist takes the show on the road

Stuart Prestidge 11 hours 34 min ago 0
Vivian Ross-Smith
Vivian Ross-Smith in Harrison Square

Visitors to Lerwick’s Harrison Square were yesterday greeted by the first of three outings of Vivian Ross-Smith’s latest art installation; The Island is the Gallery.

Inspired by the closure of art galleries due to Covid, the visual artist looked at ways to exhibit her work outside of a gallery environment and began creating art which she wears.

During the 90 minute exhibition Ms Ross-Smith uses physical gestures to connect with the audience. Her work challenges the idea of where and how we view art and asks whether art post-Covid will be less city centric.

She will be exhibiting again on Saturday, 17th April at B9071, Gonfirth and on Saturday, 24th April at St Ninians Isle. Both performances will be between 11am and 12.30pm.

