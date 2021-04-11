Headlines

Shetland Arts festival gets heavy

Stuart Prestidge 10 hours 15 min ago 0
Ten Tonne Dozer

If you are looking to end your weekend with an adrenaline injection then look no further than the Shetland Arts website, which will be broadcasting an hour long set from five piece rock band Ten Tonne Dozer.

The 7pm, hour long pre-recorded show is part of Shetland Arts Refresh Now online festival taking place throughout April.

Formed in 2005 by Shetland based Aussie, Dave Kok and guitarist Jamie Duncan, the band quickly established themselves winning the 2012 Scottish Alternative Music Awards “Best Metal” category and were joint-winners of the 2012 Fudge Award “Best International Act”.

They list their influences from AC/DC to Iron Maiden and are featured in the current edition of The Shetland Times picking their Tracks of Our Lives.

The performance will be available to watch online until 31st May.

