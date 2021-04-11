Shetland Covid case reported

Covid-19

A new Covid case in Shetland has been reported in the Scottish government’s Covid figures released today, Sunday, 11th April.

The case was, however, not contracted locally.

Dr Susan Laidlaw said the case was tested in the Gilbert Bain Hospital laboratory, saying: “While we have been fortunate in that we have not had a Covid case for some time, this is a reminder that this virus is still with us and can rear its head at any time.”

Shetland’s vaccination rollout is progressing slowly but has been limited by vaccine supply issues.

She added: “Until we are all vaccinated, we cannot let our guard down. We urge everyone again to stick to the FACTS which is to wear face coverings, avoid crowds, clean hands, keep away from others and self-isolate and book a test if you feel unwell.”