South Nesting marina buoyed by cash award

South Nesting

The South Nesting Boating Club is to receive £40,000 to buy the land for a new 40-berth marina at Catfirth and allow the club to move on to the next phase of the scheme.

The funding has been awarded by Shetland Community Benefit Fund support scheme using money from the Viking Community Fund.

The marina will be an important new facility for both local leisure and commercial boat owners.

Boating Club chairman Kenny Bradley said: “This generous and timely grant will be used to purchase the land for the marina site.

“The South Nesting Boating Club would like to express their thanks to the Shetland Community Benefit Fund for their support which has brought the club’s Community Marina Project significantly closer to its goal which, in turn, will bring real and far reaching benefits to the community and surrounding areas.”

Three other grants were awarded; £1,900 to South Nesting Community Hall, £500 to the Royal Voluntary Service and £4,500 to Staney Hill Community Association.

