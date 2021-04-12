Co-op plans slammed by Green candidate

Shetland Greens' list candidate Debra Nicolson

Fresh criticism has been made against plans for two new Co-ops.

The Green Party branch says planned stores in Scalloway and Sandwick “directly threaten” local shops.

List candidate Debra Nicolson insists the new stores could compromise food security.

“In recent years, Shetland has made great progress in developing a high quality sustainable food industry,” she said.

“As we enter the uncertain era of climate breakdown we must continue to develop resilience around food production and distribution. More supermarkets would lead to vulnerability and dependence, and would represent a huge step backwards for Shetland.”

The Green Party has voiced support for the development of a circular economy, centred on local farmers, businesses and community enterprises.

Green Party member and Bigton resident Wendy Pope said: “These two new stores will lead to a net loss of dozens of local jobs, which would have a significant negative impact on our rural communities.”