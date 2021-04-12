Headlines News

Councillor makes call for fresh thinking in finding recruits

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 46 min ago 0
Councillor makes call for fresh thinking in finding recruits
A councillor has called on the SIC to think “outside the box” when recruiting much-needed staff to fill long-running vacancies.

Robbie McGregor highlighted television advertising campaigns run by Glasgow’s local authority and health board, insisting similar innovation could be applied in the isles.

The South Mainland member was speaking during Monday’s development committee meeting, when members were given an update on attempts to recruit new members of staff.

The council has had difficulties in recruiting new workers during recent months.

Development leader Suzanne Shearer – who leads development plans and heritage within the council, which takes care of local development planning and natural heritage – said there has been some success in recruiting to vacant posts.

She was speaking as members were presented with an extensive development plan document for 2021.

Ms Shearer said one new member of staff had been in business support since October last year.

One planning official is due to start this month, while another part time planning official has recently returned from maternity leave.

However, another planning official post remains vacant.

“We are now significantly-better resourced within the team, although we are still short-staffed.”

Mr McGregor said he was concerned that there was still a shortage of staff.

“I understand Glasgow council and the health board have been indulging in having television adverts to try to recruit staff,” he said.

“Could a suggestion be made to try something out of the box to advertise.”

Head of development Neil Grant said he had been in discussions with planning boss Iain Mcdiarmid about filling vacant positions within the SIC.

“We were talking about how to recruit and how to fill those gaps that we have got,” he said.

“Having those gaps is putting huge pressure on the rest of the team.”

He added efforts would be made in as short a time as possible to fill vacant posts.

“We need to get these posts filled. It’s not fair on staff and not fair on the community not having these posts filled.”

