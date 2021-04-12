News

Man is held in remand after private appearance

6 hours 3 min ago
Man is held in remand after private appearance
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been remanded following a private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

John Edward Hutcheson appeared in private from custody on a petition alleging a charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 30 year-old, whose address was described simply as Aberdeenshire, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Hutcheson made no plea. He was committed for further examination before being remanded.

He is expected to appear in the dock again next week.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.