Man is held in remand after private appearance

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been remanded following a private appearance at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

John Edward Hutcheson appeared in private from custody on a petition alleging a charge of assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

The 30 year-old, whose address was described simply as Aberdeenshire, is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Hutcheson made no plea. He was committed for further examination before being remanded.

He is expected to appear in the dock again next week.