‘Urgent clarity’ needed on Covid restrictions for island communities, says Wishart

Beatrice Wishart

“Urgent clarity” is being sought from the Scottish government over the lifting of Covid restrictions for island communities.

Beatrice Wishart has written to the First Minister to seek an indication on what restrictions Shetland may face compared with mainland communities.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said in her letter to Nicola Sturgeon: “It is now almost a month since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions was announced for areas currently in level four measures.

“No such indication has been provided for the islands of Shetland and Orkney which are in level three.

“People here are frustrated at the lack of clarity from the Scottish government. There has been no signal, despite the ending of a consultation process two weeks ago, of the route that will lead to the easing of measures in the Northern Isles.

“Island businesses, unlike their counterparts on mainland Scotland, are unable to make plans for the weeks and months ahead.”