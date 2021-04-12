News

‘Urgent clarity’ needed on Covid restrictions for island communities, says Wishart

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 28 min ago 0
Beatrice Wishart

“Urgent clarity” is being sought from the Scottish government over the lifting of Covid restrictions for island communities.

Beatrice Wishart has written to the First Minister to seek an indication on what restrictions Shetland may face compared with mainland communities.

The Liberal Democrat candidate said in her letter to Nicola Sturgeon: “It is now almost a month since the easing of Covid-19 restrictions was announced for areas currently in level four measures.

“No such indication has been provided for the islands of Shetland and Orkney which are in level three.

“People here are frustrated at the lack of clarity from the Scottish government. There has been no signal, despite the ending of a consultation process two weeks ago, of the route that will lead to the easing of measures in the Northern Isles.

“Island businesses, unlike their counterparts on mainland Scotland, are unable to make plans for the weeks and months ahead.”

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

