Horse safety volunteer wins award for tireless campaigning

Horse rider Susie Nicholson has won a Sefton award from the British Horse Society (BHS) for her outstanding contribution to equestrian safety.

Ms Nicholson has been championing road safety in the isles for over 20 years, the BHS said, working “tirelessly” to protect Shetland ponies.

She set up the BHS Shetland committee three years ago with a major focus on welfare education, and she has now set up a programme to safeguard both ponies and their riders.

BHS safety director Alan Hiscox said: “Improving equestrian safety is a huge part of our work and we are incredibly grateful to all those who have shown such great initiative and are helping us in our mission to improve conditions for riders and their horses.”

Ms Nicholson will be presented with her award at the Household Cavalry Barracks in London later this year.