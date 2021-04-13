News

Shetland should be in the level our Covid data supports, says SIC leader

SIC political leader Steven Coutts.

SIC political leader Steven Coutts has criticised the Scottish government’s decision to keep the isles in level three restrictions, as announced by the First Minister this afternoon.

He said the council’s position was “Shetland should be in the level that our Covid data supports”.

Shetland has recorded just one coronavirus case in the past seven days.

Mr Coutts said it appeared there would be no opportunity for different areas of Scotland, such as the islands, to move to a different level of restrictions at a different pace.

That was “despite the data showing that the pandemic is being experienced differently across Scotland, and there is a difference in the effectiveness of track, trace and isolate in island communities.”

The council leader said there should be “no additional barriers to travel placed on our islands compared to other areas of Scotland.”

Travel to and from the isles can resume on Monday 26th April.

