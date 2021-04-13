Two new Covid cases recorded

Covid-19

Shetland has recorded two new Covid cases today (Tuesday 13th April).

That takes the isles seven-day total, according to the Scottish government figures, to three.

NHS Shetland said the two cases were linked to the person who tested positive over the weekend.

Public health consultant Susan Laidlaw all three had contracted the virus outside Shetland, had been tested locally, and were now isolating.

The news comes shortly after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that travel to and from Shetland would be allowed to resume from Monday 26th April.

SIC leader Steven Coutts called for the isles to be placed “in the level that our Covid data supports“, however.