Convener pays tribute to late councillor Willie Tait and Duke of Edinburgh
SIC convener Malcolm Bell paid tribute to late councillor Willie Tait, and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, at the outset of Wednesday’s full council meeting.
A minutes silence was held at the beginning of the meeting for the pair.
Mr Bell described former councillor Mr Tait as a “true gentleman, and a gentle man”.
“His commitment to Shetland was obvious.”
He said Mr Tait was one of those rare people he “can’t recall anyone having a bad word about”.
The convener also sent the council’s condolences to the Queen and the royal family following Prince Philip’s death last Friday.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment