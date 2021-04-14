Lerwick Legion given almost £100k for major upgrade

The Lerwick branch of the Royal British Legion has been given close to £100,000 to carry out an essential upgrade and modernisation.

The funds were approved by councillors at Wednesday’s full council, through the Crown Estate Fund.

An application placed through the Lerwick branch said the funds would go towards making the building “more family-friendly”.

Development manager Thomas Coutts said they hoped to be able to host children’s parties in the near future.

The money will go towards a new heating system, upgraded flooring and a more efficient Wi-Fi network.

Councillor Alison Duncan said that the organisation did a “tremendous job here in Shetland”, and was happy to back the plans.

The work is expected to start this month, and to be completed by October.