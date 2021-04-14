Man faces contempt of court and remanded in custody

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been remanded in custody and is facing contempt of court proceedings.

Calum Jamieson, 37, of Mill Lane, Lerwick, has been accused of serving as a puppet for a third party who denies the court’s authority.

During his last appearance he was represented by Stuart Hill.

It follows a statement of uncontroversial facts submitted by Jamieson in preparation for a trial.

It has been regarded by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank as a challenge to the court’s authority.

Questioned by the sheriff, Jamieson said he did not know the identity of the document’s author.

But Sheriff Cruickshank asked: “Is somebody else pulling the strings here?”

He added: “I’m at the stage of finding you in contempt of this court, because frankly I’ve had enough – and you’re the one taking the bullet.

“There’s somebody standing behind you, and that person is not going to be finding themselves in my firing line at the moment – but you are.”

Adding he would be considering contempt proceedings against Jamieson, he added the said had to be given the opportunity of having legal advice.

He ordered Jamieson be held in remand until Thursday, and added: “If there is anything you want to say regarding the authorship of that document, that might be taken into account.”