Man sentenced to 26 months for his controlling behaviour against women

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man has been sentenced to over two years in prison after he admitted a catalogue of domestic abuse against three women.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday that Norman Donald, 43, of Leaside, Mossbank, had even tried to shift the blame for his behaviour onto his former partners when questioned by social workers.

Donald was sentenced to a total of 26 months at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

He will be placed under supervision for 12 months after his release.

And he must abide by the terms of non-harassment orders designed to prevent him from contacting his victims for up to seven years.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the accused had acted in “a very shameful way”.

Donald had previously been remanded after admitting the charges following a “significant” police investigation.

At that time, procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie had apologised for the length of his narration to the court, but insisted it was necessary to take time over it because the offences were so grave.

They began between January and March 2017 when Donald abducted his first victim and confined her in a flat. He locked the door and deprived her of access to a key.

Donald pinned her against a wall and grabbed her throat. On a number of occasions he repeatedly punched her head and body, all to her injury.

Exerting control over her, he destroyed her mobile phone and her passport, repeatedly calling her abusive and degrading names, threatening her with violence. He forced entry into a locked bathroom where she was hiding, and repeatedly monitored and controlled her communications with family and friends.

In 2019 Donald became abusive to another partner.

As well as regulating the communication she had with others, he also controlled the amount of money she had access to.

He was abusive to her, calling her degrading names, and falsely accused her of infidelity.

Then, in September of that year, he repeatedly struck her body with a knife, causing injury. On 23rd September he repeatedly thrust a knife at her. She sustained injury after grabbing the blade in an attempt to protect herself.

Last year he embarked on a similar course of conduct with a third woman.

On 9th May, he shouted and swore at her and threatened her with violence. Grabbing her arm, he pulled her and threw a punch at her.

The court also heard that, on 10th May, he made 29 phonecalls to her over a period of 31 minutes.

Speaking on Wednesday, defence agent Tommy Allan said Donald had been contrite during meetings he had held with him prior to his remand.

But he added: “It’s clear from the social enquiry report there is work still to be done with Mr Donald.”