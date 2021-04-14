New contract awarded to Northwards

Northwards has been awarded a contract from Orkney Islands Council to move approximately 20 containers of general waste to Shetland for processing.

Starting this month, the work is set to run on a weekly basis for up to five years.

It secures employment for the company’s staff based in Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Regional manager for Orkney Michael Foubister said it was “very good news” for the haulage firm.

“it is an important win for us that demonstrates not only the quality and efficiency of our service but also the fact that we are compliant with the stringent local authority procurement process.

“This is a real endorsement of the standards we have set for ourselves and the level of service we can bring to our customers.”