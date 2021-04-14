News

New contract awarded to Northwards

Ryan Taylor 7 hours 39 min ago 0
New contract awarded to Northwards

Northwards has been awarded a contract from Orkney Islands Council to move approximately 20 containers of general waste to Shetland for processing.

Starting this month, the work is set to run on a weekly basis for up to five years.

It secures employment for the company’s staff based in Kirkwall and Lerwick.

Regional manager for Orkney Michael Foubister said it was “very good news” for the haulage firm.

“it is an important win for us that demonstrates not only the quality and efficiency of our service but also the fact that we are compliant with the stringent local authority procurement process.

“This is a real endorsement of the standards we have set for ourselves and the level of service we can bring to our customers.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.