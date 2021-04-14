Police welcome sentencing of Norman Donald on domestic abuse charges

Police Scotland has welcomed the sentencing of Norman Donald who was sentenced to two years and two months imprisonment following domestic abuse offences.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Donald’s offending took place between November 2016 and March 2020 in Shetland and Aberdeen.

Detective Inspector Caine McIntyre, of Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Task Force, said: “Today we welcome the sentencing of Norman Donald. He is a violent individual that will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“His conviction sends out a clear message that domestic abuse crimes will not be tolerated in a modern Scotland and will be robustly investigated by Police Scotland.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for the courage, strength and dignity they have shown throughout this investigation. I hope that today’s sentencing provides them with some closure and will allow them to move on with their lives.

“If you are aware of anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic abuse, then I would urge that it is never too late to report this to police or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies.”

Police Inspector Martyn Brill, of Police Scotland’s Shetland Community Policing Team, said: “Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare in the Shetland community.

“I would ask anyone who feels they have been a victim of domestic abuse to come forward and speak to police.

“There is no place for crimes like this in our area and we will continue to work with our partners to help keep Shetland a safe place to live.

“Anyone with any concerns surrounding domestic abuse is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”