Vidlin linkspan work begins next week

Vidlin ferry terminal

Shetland Islands Council will next week begin essential work on the linkspan at Vidlin Ferry Terminal.

Work to install a newly-refurbished linkspan is expected to take around four days, beginning at 2pm on Monday 19th April, weather permitting.

The Skerries service at 1pm on Monday 19th April, and 11am on Friday 23rd will be unaffected, and will run as normal. The Whalsay service will operate out of Laxo while the work is taking place.

Shetland Islands Council apologises to passengers for any inconvenience caused by this essential work.

Anyone affected by these changes can contact ferry services to discuss alternative arrangements on 01595 744200.