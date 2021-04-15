Apology to court from man who faced contempt proceedings

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who faced contempt proceedings at Lerwick Sheriff Court has apologised after a night in custody.

Calum Jamieson, 37, of Mill Lane, Lerwick, was accused of serving as a puppet for a third party who denies the court’s jurisdiction in the isles.

During a previous appearance Jamieson was initially represented by Stuart Hill – before Mr Hill was excluded from the court.

Jamieson’s appearance on Wednesday followed a statement of uncontroversial facts submitted by him in preparation for a trial.

The document was regarded by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank as a challenge to the court’s authority.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had remanded him in custody, adding he was considering finding him in contempt of court.

On Thursday Jamieson said through a defence agent that he wished to apologise.

“He accepts the jurisdiction of the court,” the agent, Mr Foster, said.

Sheriff Cruickshank told Jamieson: “You have purged your contempt, and I make no finding of contempt.”