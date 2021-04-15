Apology to court from man who faced contempt proceedings
A man who faced contempt proceedings at Lerwick Sheriff Court has apologised after a night in custody.
Calum Jamieson, 37, of Mill Lane, Lerwick, was accused of serving as a puppet for a third party who denies the court’s jurisdiction in the isles.
During a previous appearance Jamieson was initially represented by Stuart Hill – before Mr Hill was excluded from the court.
Jamieson’s appearance on Wednesday followed a statement of uncontroversial facts submitted by him in preparation for a trial.
The document was regarded by Sheriff Ian Cruickshank as a challenge to the court’s authority.
Sheriff Ian Cruickshank had remanded him in custody, adding he was considering finding him in contempt of court.
On Thursday Jamieson said through a defence agent that he wished to apologise.
“He accepts the jurisdiction of the court,” the agent, Mr Foster, said.
Sheriff Cruickshank told Jamieson: “You have purged your contempt, and I make no finding of contempt.”