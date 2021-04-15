News

Peterson secures five-year logistics deal with NorthLink

11 hours 1 min ago 0
Peterson secures five-year logistics deal with NorthLink
Peterson regional director Chris Coull.

Logistics company Peterson have signed a five-year deal with Serco NorthLink to provide support on the Shetland-Aberdeen route.

The companies already had an existing agreement, with Peterson saying the new deal would help them to build on this.

Peterson regional director Chris Coull said: “The Serco NorthLink contract is an essential lifeline for the islands and our teams in Aberdeen and Shetland have done an excellent job throughout the pandemic.

“Everyone at Peterson is proud to have played their part in providing the lifeline operator with the services required to ensure movement of essential goods and supplies.”

The contract will run through to June 2026 and Peterson said it would help secure jobs in the local communities.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.