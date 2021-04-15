Peterson secures five-year logistics deal with NorthLink

Peterson regional director Chris Coull.

Logistics company Peterson have signed a five-year deal with Serco NorthLink to provide support on the Shetland-Aberdeen route.

The companies already had an existing agreement, with Peterson saying the new deal would help them to build on this.

Peterson regional director Chris Coull said: “The Serco NorthLink contract is an essential lifeline for the islands and our teams in Aberdeen and Shetland have done an excellent job throughout the pandemic.

“Everyone at Peterson is proud to have played their part in providing the lifeline operator with the services required to ensure movement of essential goods and supplies.”

The contract will run through to June 2026 and Peterson said it would help secure jobs in the local communities.