Scott calls Royal family ‘despicable’ after Prince Philip tribute protest

Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott.

A councillor’s view that the Royal family are “despicable” led him to walk out of the council chamber before a tribute was made to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Shetland Central representative Ian Scott left the Town Hall chamber at the beginning of Wednesday’s full SIC meeting, as convener Malcolm Bell announced a minutes silence would be held for Prince Philip.

Mr Scott said he had informed the convener beforehand that he “didn’t feel comfortable” with the tribute and told Mr Bell he would “therefore not be acknowledging his death”.

His view was that “the Royal family and all that they stand for is despicable”.

Council convener Mr Bell confirmed that Mr Scott had made it clear prior to the meeting he would not be paying tribute to the late Duke.

“Whilst I disagreed with his statements, I respect his views,” Mr Bell said.

The incident occurred at the very beginning of Wednesday’s meeting, which was recorded and uploaded to YouTube afterwards, with Mr Scott visibly standing and leaving the chamber as Mr Bell announced a tribute would be made to Prince Philip.

Mr Scott returned to his seat once the minutes silence was over.

However, Mr Scott also missed a tribute being made to the late councillor Willie Tait, something he said he regretted.

“I didn’t know that was going to take place directly after,” he said.

“I would have been more than happy being in attendance for that.”

Mr Bell said that he did advise all members that a tribute to Mr Tait would precede one for Prince Philip.

Members were emailed beforehand explaining they would be asked to remain standing after the minutes silence for the Duke of Edinburgh, for a tribute to Mr Tait.

Mr Bell added: “I do accept that he [Mr Scott] didn’t meant any disrespect.”

