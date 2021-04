Five-year-old Robin Gifford's winning entry.

Four young artists have scooped a sweet treat for their designs in The Shetland Times’ Easter colouring competition.

The winners were: Robin Gifford, 5, from Lerwick; Erin Henry, 7, from Brae; Ava Smith, 11, from North Nesting; and Emily Watt, 11, from Lerwick.

All four have won a chocolate Easter Egg for their talents.