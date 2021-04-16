In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 16th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- The local fishing industry is furious at figures which they say shows EU boats are being checked far less frequently than the Shetland fleet.
- Tourism figures react with delight to news that travel will resume at the end of the month, but politicians criticise the move.
- A Lerwick artist is carving a niche as the UK’s most northerly wargaming model painter, earning international recognition.
- Shetland’s election candidates give their views on Scottish independence, fishing, agriculture and what kept them going through lockdown.
- There’s a five-page ‘On the Water’ feature, looking ahead to getting out in the summer.
- SPORT – A kit collector with 350 football shirts talks about sharing his massive collection with the public.
