In this week’s Shetland Times

Scott Anderson with just a quarter of his 350 football kits.

In today’s (Friday 16th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • The local fishing industry is furious at figures which they say shows EU boats are being checked far less frequently than the Shetland fleet.
  • Tourism figures react with delight to news that travel will resume at the end of the month, but politicians criticise the move.
  • A Lerwick artist is carving a niche as the UK’s most northerly wargaming model painter, earning international recognition.
  • Shetland’s election candidates give their views on Scottish independence, fishing, agriculture and what kept them going through lockdown.
  • There’s a five-page ‘On the Water’ feature, looking ahead to getting out in the summer.
  • SPORT – A kit collector with 350 football shirts talks about sharing his massive collection with the public.
