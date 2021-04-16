SIC announce road closures

The A970 Brae to North Roe road will be resurfaced south of the Burn of Roer Water, Collafirth next week.

The work will take place on Monday, 19th and Tuesday, 20th April.

Between 10am and 3pm and the road will be closed to traffic on those days.

Additionally bus services will be slightly affected; the 13:25 Service 22 departure from Brae will terminate in Ollaberry at 13:55 and not serve Collafirth or North Roe on on both days.

SIC Roads apologise for any inconvenience