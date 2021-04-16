Headlines News

SIC announce road closures

Stuart Prestidge 9 hours 58 min ago
SIC announce road closures

The A970 Brae to North Roe road will be resurfaced south of the Burn of Roer Water, Collafirth next week.

The work will take place on Monday, 19th and Tuesday, 20th April.

Between 10am and 3pm and the road will be closed to traffic on those days.

Additionally bus services will be slightly affected; the 13:25 Service 22 departure from Brae will terminate in Ollaberry at 13:55 and not serve Collafirth or North Roe on on both days.

SIC Roads  apologise for any inconvenience

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.