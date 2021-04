Delting Up Helly Aa’s Jarl-to-be, Dwayne Davies is on Michelle McManus BBC Radio Scotland show ‘Our Lives’ tomorrow (Sunday) at 7am.

Titled, Modern Day Viking, Dwayne will talk bout how he got involved with Up Helly Aa (UHA) and his love for Vikings in general.

He said: “To be honest, it was a great opportunity to set UHA on a pedestal for some great exposure.

“She touched on our wedding (Viking theme) and how UHA operates. She may even make the journey up next year to experience it herself.”

The interview will be available on BBC Sounds after the broadcast.