Scottish Greens’ ‘new deal’ aims to double nation’s onshore wind sector and create new jobs in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 17 min ago 0
The new deal aims to replace existing turbines with newer, more powerful models. Photo: Andrew Hirst

A Scottish Greens candidate in the upcoming elections has called for a “new deal” to expand and upgrade onshore wind sector.

Ariane Burgess, who is the party’s lead candidate for the Highlands and Islands region, said the deal would create new jobs in Shetland.

Viking Energy is currently building what is expected to be one of the most productive onshore wind farms in the world.

The Scottish Green manifesto pledges to replace existing turbines with newer, more powerful models and doubling the size of the industry. It aims to ensure at least 20 per cent of the supply chain is kept in Scotland. 

Ms Burgess said: “Renewable energy is absolutely critical to meeting climate targets and ensuring our survival.

“Onshore wind already contributes a large amount to Scotland’s energy mix, but it has stagnated under the UK and Scottish governments.

“As we shift to electric transport and heating solutions, the demand will grow and so must the onshore wind sector. That’s why the Scottish Greens are proposing a new deal for wind energy to encourage the sector to upgrade existing turbines and expand. We would ensure that the Scottish supply chain is protected, which could create new jobs in Shetland in  the process.

“This would be good for the planet, but also for our communities. Scotland can be a leader in renewable energy and Shetland could be at the forefront of that, but only if we invest in it. Our future depends on it.”

