Shetland castle goes under the hammer

Muness Castle

It is said every man’s home is his castle, but this could become a reality this week as the most northerly UK castle goes to auction.

The grade A listed Muness Castle on the southern coast of Unst, lying just east of Uyeasound, will be sold this Friday, 23rd April with a guide price of £130,000.

The sale also includes 240 acres, a Barony title and mining rights with the tantalizing prospect of gold and copper reserves after both metals were discovered during a recent geological survey.

Currently Historic Environment Scotland run and maintain the castle as a museum but it is unclear if that will continue following the sale. It is also unclear whether mining operations will be permitted on the land. HES have been contacted for comment.

Muness Castle was built in 1598 for Laurence the Bruce, a half brother of Earl Robert Stewart. Today the 22.3 by 7.9 metre castle retains circular towers at the north and south corners.

The ground floor and first storey survive mostly intact with corbelling supports for small turrets on the east and west corners. The entrance is located on the south-western side and is covered by gun loops in the main block and in the southeastern tower.

The auction takes place on Friday on the Right Move website between 10am and 4pm.