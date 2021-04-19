Shetland goes a week with no new Covid-19 cases – and a third of adults have now received both vaccine doses

Shetland has gone a week with no new Covid-19 cases, according to official figures.

Scottish government data published today (Monday) shows Shetland’s cumulative case number stands at 235 – unchanged for seven days.

It is the longest sustained period with no new cases recorded since early March.

Meanwhile, vaccination figures show that 33 per cent of the adult population have now received both of their vaccine jabs.

Official vaccination figures show 6,201 people in Shetland have received two doses; while 12,808 had been given at least one.

No new vaccinations were recorded over the weekend. However figures for last week show more than 300 people received their second jabs each day from Wednesday to Friday.

First doses have remained low due to national supply issues, with the daily number rarely exceeding single digits.