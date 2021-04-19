Shetland Islands Council offer gull nesting protection

Shetland Islands Council is advising property owners and council tenants to get in touch if they have any problems with gulls nests on rooftops.

Now spring has arrived, gulls have started to mate and build nests. Herring gulls nesting on chimneys and rooftops can often be very territorial and aggressive to anyone near their nesting site, particularly once chicks have hatched.

The SIC’s environmental health team offer advice on how to prevent gulls from making nests and laying eggs, and can also remove nests if necessary.

For council house tenants, the SIC can provide gull-proofing, if requested. Private house owners are encouraged to proof their own homes or get a professional to do so for them.

David Robertson, environmental health team leader, said: “We would ask that everyone keeps an eye on their property in the coming weeks. Gulls nesting on rooftops can be real nuisance and we’d prefer to remove nests sooner rather than later.

“If it’s left too late and chicks have hatched then there is nothing we can do and it could make for a long noisy summer for the household and nearby residents.”

The laws in relation to gull nest removal have been tightened up significantly in the last two years but nests can be removed in specific circumstances following a risk assessment on each site.

The charge for the service of £99.50, which includes an initial treatment and up to two follow-up visits.

To discuss problem gull nests call environmental health on 01595 745250.