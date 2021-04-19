Shetland prepares to welcome return of international visitors ‘when the time is right’

St Ninian's Isle. Photo: VisitScotland.

Shetland will be marketed as an international holiday destination at an online workshop attended by hundreds of tour operators and travel agents.

Promote Shetland will be virtually attending Scotland Reconnect 2021 next week, aiming to prepare for tourism to return.

The online travel trade workshop promotes the nation as a travel destination and links businesses with international markets.

Organised by VisitScotland, the event is hoped to attract tourists and help rebuild the country’s tourism industry following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last November’s inaugural event involved around 5,000 meetings discussing the latest issues affecting world travel and tourism.

This year’s event is set to include buyers from 26 countries from Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.

Promote Shetland manager David Nicol said he was pleased to be taking part, particulaarly after enjoying positive experiences at last year’s meeting.

“It is always beneficial to hear directly from trade representatives, but this is especially important just now as the travel industry gears up to resume following a difficult year,” he added.

“We hope to provide value at Scotland Reconnect 2021 by answering questions about Shetland, and readiness for tourism to return

“Beyond this, we are also seeking to learn about the evolving requirements and expectations from the sector so that we can factor this into our own ongoing plans.”

Steve Mathieson, VisitScotland development manager, said: “The last 12 months have been extremely challenging for everyone but we had a good regional turnout to the inaugural event in November and feedback was very positive.

“Demand is building around the world and tourism businesses in Shetland are ready to offer a warm welcome back to our international visitors when the time is right.

“Scottish tourism punches above its weight on the world stage and we need to leverage this reputation to bring new investment, new events, new airlines and new visitors once visitors can travel freely in 2021/22 again.