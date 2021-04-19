Shorewatch seeks volunteers to spot whales and dolphins and help protect the creatures

Shorewatch. Photo by WDC/Katie Dyke

A wildlife charity is seeking volunteers to spot whales and dolphins around the Shetland coast as part of efforts to protect the creatures and their habitats.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) has expanded its Shorewatch programme into the Northern Isles.

Shorewatch is described as a “citizen science project” which trains local folk to identify and scientifically record the movements of whales and dolphins.

No experience is necessary to take part as expert training and equipment is provided.

With support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, 13 sites will be set up around the coast, from which volunteers carry out regular 10-minute watches.

It is hoped to help the charity learn more about the 18 species of cetaceans that can be seen from the Northern Isles and help protect their future.

WDC policy officer Emma Steel said Shorewatch played a vital role in understanding which areas might be key habitats.

Email northernisles@shorewatch.org to register.