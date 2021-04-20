College strike escalates with further walk-out staged

Shetland College. Photo: Google.

The college lecturer dispute has escalated with a further two days of strike action.

Members of EIS-Fela took action on Tuesday and say they also plan to walk out on Wednesday.

Workers have also been balloted on action short of a strike.

It follows a dispute over claims that colleges were attempting to replace lecturing posts with other roles.

The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association says these claims are “unfounded” and has described the strike as “completely unnecessary”.

However, EIS-Fela’s isles secretary Andrew Anderson said the union had requested a further negotiation meeting last week, but the management said “they had no-one available”.

“An agreement between EIS-Fela and the management side negotiators was reached on 12th March.

“EIS-Fela executive subsequently ratified the deal but Colleges Scotland Employer’s Association did not.

“EIS-FELA do accept a variety of roles is required to deliver services within colleges – and they are all equally valued.”