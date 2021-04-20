News

Dickson warns testing is not the only consideration for Shetland visitors to help suppress the virus

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 14 min ago 0
Dickson warns testing is not the only consideration for Shetland visitors to help suppress the virus   
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Shetland’s health chief has said testing for island visitors did not remove the risk of Covid and urged folk to continue following other guidance to suppress the virus.

Michael Dickson made the comments after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today (Tuesday) that everyone in Scotland would be able to access lateral flow tests to reduce the risk of transmission.

Ms Sturgeon appealed for visitors to island communities, in particular, to take the tests.

Mr Dickson, who is chief executive of NHS Shetland and Orkney, said the advice acknowledged islands communities’ vulnerability to infection from mainland visitors.

“Testing shouldn’t be the only consideration for those travelling, we still need to encourage vaccination and for us all to stick with the ‘Facts’,” he said.

“No one should be travelling if they have any Covid symptoms.

“We don’t want people to see the option of carrying out a test as a barrier but rather an additional measure that may help in the ongoing efforts to protect our community.

“We would like to ask those moving on and off our islands to do so responsibly and safely.”

 Mr Dickson said that, unlike for international travel, this test was voluntary.

“Covid has been very hard on island communities and anyone travelling to the islands must be sensitive to the protection level restrictions that are in place and take every precaution they can to prevent spreading Covid,” he added.

People can order a test through the government’s website and they should arrive within 24-48 hours.

Anyone who tests positive should self-isolate and delay travel until it is safe to continue their journey.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.