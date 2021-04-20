Goods drivers reminded ‘know your limits’ 

Shetland police have reminded drivers of good vehicles to “know your limits”.

Posting on Twitter, the force highlighted a graphic detailing the maximum speeds in built up areas, single carriageways, dual carriageways and motorways.

It said: “If driving goods vehicles (not exceeding 7.5t max. laden weight) make sure you #KnowYourLimits.

“The legislation in place means that in Scotland on dual carriageways this is 60mph unless otherwise stated.”